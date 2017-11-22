Lamborghini Urus hits the dirt with Terra mode





To build excitement ahead of the reveal of its new Urus on December 4, Lamborghini has been dropping a series of teaser videos highlighting the SUV’s various driving modes.

The Urus will feature the new Neve, Terra, and Sabbia modes, which translate from Italian to “Snow,” “Earth,” and “Sand,” respectively. They join the usual Strada (Street), Sport, and Corsa (Track) modes found on Lamborghini's supercars.

The Italian firm has already provided three teaser videos this month that show the Urus in its Sabbia, Neve and Corsa modes. The latter has been removed, however, as it inadvertently revealed the design of the Urus.

2019 Lamborghini Urus spy shots

The latest in series is a video highlighting the Urus’ Terra mode. In it, Lamborghini showcases the Urus dashing around rugged hill trails and kicking up plenty of dust in the process. Lamborghini said the Urus provides an off-road experience the way it was meant to be. We also get a quick look at what appears to be a fully digital gauge cluster.

Speaking of the gauge cluster, the Urus' interior was recently spied completely uncovered. The photos showed a well-appointed cabin with typical Lamborghini design cues, including a starter button hidden by a red cover in the base of the center stack. On the performance front, expect a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with an estimated 650 horsepower. More than likely, power will find its way to all four wheels with a standard all-wheel-drive system.

We know the Urus will do a whopping 187 mph at the Nürburgring, too. That's what Lamborghini research and development chief Maurizio Reggiani previously told Motor Authority, and the team has one target in its sites: the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The other Italian SUV is currently the fastest of its kind around the famed German circuit. We’re sure Lamborghini isn’t too happy about that.