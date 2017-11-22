Wheel deal? 2017 Chevy Corvette discounted by up to $9,107





2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Enlarge Photo

Taco Bell employees can score a pretty sweet deal on a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport via GM Supplier Pricing, but for buyers outside the fast-food restaurant, Chevy rolled out another deep discount. Through November 30, the brand will offer $9,107 off a 2017 Corvette Z06.

The discount is active now and applies to Corvette Z06 models with an $86,700 MSRP. It's one of the steeper discounts offered through Chevrolet's "2017 Closeout Incentive" that takes 20 percent off nearly every new Chevrolet vehicle in various trims, including the Camaro. Camaro buyers will see up to $3,665 off with the discount. It appears the 20 percent off incentive only applies to the Corvette Z06, meaning Stingray and Grand Sport customers will only find special financing offers for now.

Strangely enough, the remaining 2017 Chevrolet SS sedans are not included in the official discount either. Production of the SS wrapped up last May, but a handful of cars remain for sale. A quick search shows many local dealers are still honoring the 20 percent discount for the sport sedan, however, which brings the price from nearly $50,000 to just under $40,000.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet likely wants to clear any remaining 2017 Corvettes ahead of the 2019 model year and abbreviated 2018 model year. The Corvette's Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant will begin churning out 2019 Corvettes in January with the 2019 Corvette ZR1 among the most anticipated. The brand recently revealed the range-topping Corvette with a 755 horsepower 6.2-liter LT5 supercharged V-8 engine.