Aston Martin Vantage, Lincoln MKC, Hyundai Kona Electric: Today’s Car News

News
2018 Porsche Panamera video road test Luxury
an hour ago
an hour ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Aston Martin VantageEnlarge Photo
Aston Martin has revealed a new generation of the Vantage. It’s the second model in Aston Martin’s Second Century plan which calls for seven new cars over seven years.
Lincoln has updated the MKC. The most obvious change is the new grille that looks like it's lifted straight off the Navigator.
Hyundai is testing an electric version of its Kona. The new variant debuts next year and is expected to offer more than 200 miles of range.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Aston Martin Vantage debuts with bold look, raucous V-8
2019 Lincoln MKC preview
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric spy shots
2018 Chevrolet Equinox vs. 2018 GMC Terrain: Compare Cars
Bob Lutz: Tesla is “going out of business”
Is China making U.S. irrelevant to the future of automobiles?
Uber orders 24,000 Volvo XC90s for its self-driving fleet
Report: Roughly two-thirds of Takata recall vehicles still need airbag fix
Jay Leno goes Tactical with the 2017 Ariel Nomad
2019 Ford Escape to get plug-in hybrid, plus Expedition SUV hybrid, Lincoln versions too
Email This Page