Hennessey Venom F5 interior photo sketches revealed

Hennessey Performance Engineering stirred the supercar pot when it revealed the Venom F5 at the 2017 SEMA show last month, but the concept car lacked a proper interior at its debut. For now, photo sketches of the supercar's interior will have to do. A HPE fan page revealed two images of the Venom F5's interior on Monday, which supposedly preview a full reveal at a later date.
The two images show one cockpit outfitted with an optional "racing steering wheel," which has a screen where the airbag assembly normally sits. The other image shows a more traditional steering wheel with a digital gauge display in front of the driver in the dashboard's instrument cluster.
Otherwise, as shown in a previous interior teaser photo, it looks like plenty of carbon fiber adorns the inside. The minimalist cabin also houses a large touchscreen unit in the center stack with four controls arranged in a vertical pattern below it. We can't make out what the dials and knobs may control, though. Elsewhere, it looks like diamond-weaved material sprawls across the cabin and yellow inserts provide a color contrast from the grays and blacks.
The HVAC vents still mimic the Venom F5's tailpipes, which feature a trio arrangement. Hennessey tossed the number three around quite a bit in the days leading up to the car's reveal; the company believes the car could clock a 301 mph top speed. Hennessey says the Venom F5 will weigh less than 3,000 pounds and house a new twin-turbocharged V-8 good for more than 1,600 horsepower.
Hennessey has yet to validate such performance claims, but the Venom F5 will face tough competition. Koenigsegg recently set a new top speed record of 277.9 mph with its Agera RS, which might be a tough figure to beat. Hennessey proved it can build a wild supercar with the Venom GT, but we'll have to wait and see what becomes of the Venom F5.
