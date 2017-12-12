Meet the most insane gathering of cars you'll ever see

Dec 12, 2017
Follow Jeff

What's your favorite car? I'm talking about your all-time number one must-have machine that causes all of your senses to overflow and your emotions to run wild.

No matter what you answer is to this question, there's a good chance the car was recently on a runway in Switzerland having a go at it with other insane legends of the automotive world. This video has to be documentation of the most insane gathering of vehicles, ever.

If you like old cars, you're in for a treat. For example, you'll see a vintage Ferrari lining up for a run against a Lamborghini Miura. Do you prefer race cars? Someone brought an actual Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 race car. There's a CLK GTR and a Maserati MC12 there as well. Maybe you prefer tuner cars? A gaggle of various Ruf-tuned Porsche products are on hand here. If you want outright speed, a McLaren P1, Porsche 918,and a Koenigsegg have you covered.

You might have something even more rare in mind though, because we're talking about your ultimate dream car right? Well then how about a one-off Ferrari F12 TRS. That should fit your imaginary dream car garage rather nicely.

This gathering seems to be related to the Grand Basel group. The location appears to be an empty runway set against the beautiful hills of Switzerland. It's a perfect setting to let some legendary machines stretch their legs a bit. We're sure the noise is still echoing through the heads of those in attendance and the hills of the surrounding countryside.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

In London, Design Museum goes beneath the skin of Ferrari In London, Design Museum goes beneath the skin of Ferrari
2019 Ferrari 488 GTO spy shots and video 2019 Ferrari 488 GTO spy shots and video
Meet the 2017 One-Ton Duramax diesel-powered Chevy Suburban Meet the 2017 One-Ton Duramax diesel-powered Chevy Suburban
2019 Ford Focus Wagon spy shots and video 2019 Ford Focus Wagon spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.