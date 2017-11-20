Ford now offers a plug-in hybrid cop car

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Ford loves a good police vehicle. Earlier this year, Ford showed us the first pursuit-rated Hybrid police vehicle. The Blue Oval also offered the 2018 Expedition for police use. Now Ford is bringing a plug-in hybrid sedan into active duty.

It's called the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan. Based on a Ford Fusion plug-in hybrid, this fuel-sipping four-door has been reworked to make it a smart fit for police departments throughout the country. Fitted with a 7.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, this electrified cop car can run for 21 miles on electrons alone. It will also blast up to 85 mph on that battery power before it needs the help of the 4-cylinder gas engine.

This vehicle, unlike the pursuit-rated hybrid shown earlier, is not intended for fast dashes to catch the baddies. Instead, it's designed for the other facets of police work, like for use as a detective's car. It boasts a range of more than 500 miles, and the interior has been prepped for perps in the back and gear in the front. There's a trunk storage vault, trunk ventilation system, and a rear door control-disabling feature...though we assume that's a slightly more advance version of child locks.

With this Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan, Ford has a full lineup of vehicles for police departments. From trucks and full-size SUVs to hybrid detective cars, there's a reason why the Blue Oval is the preferred vehicle provider for the men and women in blue.

