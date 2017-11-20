Porsche equipping mechanics with augmented reality glasses





Porsche augmented reality glasses for technicians Enlarge Photo

Porsche service centers will become even more connected come 2018 after the brand announced on Monday it will equip technicians with augmented reality (AR) glasses for increased efficiency.

The glasses, called "Tech Live Look," are powered by AiR Enterprise software. Not only will they provide AR capability, but they include a high-resolution, autofocus camera that can show minuscule details such as the threads on a screw. The spectacles also feature an LED light to illuminate dark areas while a technician performs various services.

One of the greatest features the glasses provide is video-conference capability. Techs can connect with Porsche's Atlanta-based support team to help identify issues and resolve problems. A pilot program showed a 40 percent reduction in the time needed to resolve issues with the glasses thanks to the connectivity technology.

As for the actual AR capabilities, the support team can send technical service bulletins and instructions to the glasses, and this information projects onto the surface of the glasses. Porsche said it's more efficient than emailing or explaining things via a phone call. During a video conference, a support team can also take screenshots in real time for future reference.

AR capabilities continue to expand in the automotive industry. Most recently, Genesis rolled out its owner's manuals for AR support via an app. Owners simply place their device over certain areas of the car and the app provides explanations and overlays for guidance.

Porsche plans to roll out its Tech Live Look glasses to North American dealerships in 2018.