2019 Infiniti QX50, 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS, Tesla pickup: Car News Headlines

Tesla Semi early sketches possibly preview design of Tesla pickup truck Enlarge Photo

A prototype for Infiniti’s redesigned QX50 has been spotted ahead of the vehicle’s debut at this month’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Aside from the alluring shape, what's under the hood is much more interesting as the vehicle will be the first powered by Infiniti's variable compression engine.

Also debuting in L.A. will be a redesigned Mercedes-Benz CLS. Teaser shots reveal a marked improvement in quality and design.

Tesla may have just revealed the design of its planned pickup truck. Interestingly, the design looks to be based on the much bigger Semi.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Infiniti QX50 spy shots

Mercedes teases interior of 2019 CLS

Did Tesla just tease its pickup truck?

2018 Nissan Murano adds safety tech, priced from $31,525

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004 revealed with 650 HP, $400K price tag

Toyota Prius V hybrid wagon ends U.S. run; RAV4 Hybrid took its sales

Porsche 911 hybrid back on the radar

Forget HOV lanes, get ready for self-driving vehicle lanes

Alonso tests Toyota LMP1, Hartley signed by Toro Rosso F1 team

Electric cars 'right around the corner' in 1966: what took so long?