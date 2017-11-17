Apollo Intensa Emozione, 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1, 2018 Ford Mustang: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Fresh from its recent debut, Apollo’s Intensa Emozione was spotted this week running some laps at a very wet Cremona Circuit in Italy. Apollo wasn’t pushing the car to the limits. In fact, the revs were kept below 4,000 rpm. Nevertheless, the car still sounded like a beast. Full tilt is going to be deafening.

Italian motorsport engineering firm Dallara this week unveiled its first road car. Called the Stradale, the new car is a minimalist sports car offering up 400 horsepower while weighing only 1,885 pounds. Sadly, only 600 of these babies are pegged for production.

There’s a new Corvette ZR1 coming to Chevy dealerships next spring. The car was revealed this week in Dubai of all places, and it comes with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 good for 755 horsepower. It also has two aero packages for buyers to choose from, one of which comes with the oversized wing you see here.

Tesla surprised everyone this week by revealing not only its new semi-trailer truck but also its new Roadster. Sure the reveal provides a distraction from the current production woes surrounding the Model 3, but we’re still excited, especially considering the Roadster is promised to hit 60 mph in under 2.0 seconds and top out at 250 mph!

Coming to showrooms very soon is an updated Ford Mustang. We’ve just driven the car and can confirm it is better in almost every way compared to the outgoing model. Our only real issue is with the 10-speed auto which disappoints when paired with the GT model’s V-8.

Dubai’s Devel revealed the production version of its 5,000-horsepower Sixteen supercar. But before you scoff at this being nothing but vaporware, note that there’s a legitimate engineering company, Italy’s Manifattura Automobili Torino, helping develop it.

Aston Martin provided the first details on the track-only version of its upcoming Valkyrie hypercar. We learned that the track version will have more power, less weight and a heck of a lot more downforce. It will also rival F1 and LMP1 cars in track performance.

It wasn’t all new cars in the headlines this week. Porsche experts Singer unveiled a 964-era 911 developed with Williams Advanced Engineering, yes the technology spinoff of the Williams Formula 1 team. Even Hans Mezger, the father of the Porsche flat-6, was consulted on the project.