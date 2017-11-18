2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS teased before LA auto show debut





2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS teased Enlarge Photo

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS won't stray far from the current model's successful shape when it debuts late this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Mercedes-Benz released a single teaser image showing off the 2019 CLS-Class' new front fascia Saturday, a little over a week ahead of the auto show. From the image, we can what look like LED running lights that run along the hood line and then veer sharply alongside the grille. Mercedes' trademark three-pointed star takes up residence at the center of the grille, held in place by a single horizontal line.

The 2019 CLS will retain a sloping roofline that descends into its trunk. Under its hood will likely sit a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, which marks a return to a straight 6-cylinder engine layout for the German automaker.

A hopped-up Mercedes-AMG CLS53 will also eventually join the lineup. One variant that won't be replaced is the CLS63, which will go away in favor of the AMG GT sedan. All-wheel drive should be available, although the CLS-Class will again be based on the mid-size E-Class platform.

The 2019 CLS will make its show floor debut November 29.