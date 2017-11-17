Working at Taco Bell gets you a $4,385 discount on a Chevy Corvette





We doubt many regular Taco Bell employees have a Chevrolet Corvette on their car buying list, but if they do, there's a sweet deal to be had. CarsDirect uncovered some of the strangest discounts on new cars, and Taco Bell employees are, for some reason, eligible for GM Supplier Pricing.

That means any fast food employee can receive a $4,385 discount on a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, a car that does not offer any rebates at all. Such a discount is pretty generous considering the Grand Sport starts at more than $66,000. For the average Taco Bell employee, that's likely more than what he or she makes in a couple of years. It doesn't hurt to dream, we suppose.

GM often extends its friendly discount to other companies that aren't affiliated with automotive parts, so maybe Taco Bell is the official lunch of the automaker's Detroit, Michigan, headquarters? We don't know.

Over at Acura, Honda's premium brand also offers an obscure discount. When financing or leasing through Acura Financial Services, dealerships are able to pass along up to $30,000 worth of cash-back bonuses to the customer for a brand-new NSX. Considering the car's nearly $160,000 sale price, $30,000 off isn't chump change in the slightest. The report notes, however, that dealers have no obligation to pass the cash-back along to customers, so it will pay to shop a few different dealers to see which is most generous.

Fiat Chrysler is offering up to $1,500 to buyers with bad credit. Yup, not good, but bad credit. Buyers with a FICO score under 620 receive the discount when buying, not leasing, the Chrysler Pacifica; Dodge Charger, Challenger (both non-SRT), and Journey; RAM 1500; and Jeep Cherokee (non-Sport).

