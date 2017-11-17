Lamborghini Urus' interior spied uncovered





Lamborghini Urus interior spied Photo: altdynamic on Instagram Enlarge Photo

Next month, Lamborghini will reveal the wild Urus SUV, the brand's first sport utility vehicle since the classic LM002, but ahead of its reveal an Instagram user by the name of "altdynamic" spied its interior completely uncloaked.

The Instagram post shared three photos of the Urus' interior, which houses typical Lamborghini interior styling. The center stack features an angled design, and a chunky flat-bottom steering wheel sits in front of the driver. The entire gauge cluster looks digital. We see plenty of angular lines and a screen mounted in the angled center stack. The starter button is located in the typical Lambo position: under a red cover at the base of the center stack. It appears that the shifter is located just in front of the starter button and the mode selector is off to the left of it.

The photos make it hard to decipher what kind of materials are present, but it looks like the cabin is wrapped in plenty of leather accented by metallic trim. It appears to be a pleasant place to spend some time.

Lamborghini provided two teaser videos this month that show the Urus playing in the sand and in the snow. The SUV will feature various new terrain modes: Neve, Terra, and Sabbia, which translate from Italian to Snow, Earth, and Sand, respectively. They join the usual Strada (street), Sport, and Corsa (track) modes.

We expect drivers sitting inside the Urus will look over a hood housing a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with an estimated 650 horsepower. Power will likely find its way to all four wheel via standard all-wheel drive, too.

We'll have full details on the Urus when it debuts on December 4. Stay tuned.