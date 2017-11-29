Lamborghini Urus interior leaked

Nov 29, 2017

Lamborghini Urus interior leaked - Image via Instagram user toysforboysbrasil

Lamborghini Urus interior leaked - Image via Instagram user toysforboysbrasil

Enlarge Photo

Next week, Lamborghini will reveal the Urus, the brand's first sport utility vehicle since the classic LM002, but ahead of the reveal an Instagram user by the name of toysforboysbrasil has posted some photos that show the wild SUV's interior completely uncloaked.

The Instagram post shared two photos of the Urus' interior, which houses typical Lamborghini interior styling. And one of the shots shows a depiction of the Urus' exterior design in the infotainment screen atop the center stack.

The Urus' center stack features an angled design, and a chunky flat-bottom steering wheel sits in front of the driver. The entire gauge cluster looks digital. The starter button is located in the typical Lambo position: under a red cover at the base of the center stack. It appears that the shifter is located just in front of the starter button and the mode selector is off to the left of it.

It also looks like the cabin is wrapped in plenty of leather accented by metallic trim. It definitely appears to be a pleasant place to spend some time.

We expect drivers sitting inside the Urus will look over a hood housing a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with an estimated 650 horsepower. Power will likely find its way to all four wheel via standard all-wheel drive, too.

We'll have full details on the Urus when it debuts on December 4. Stay tuned.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Infiniti QX50 preview 2019 Infiniti QX50 preview
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible drops cover in LA, from $123,995 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible drops cover in LA, from $123,995
2018 Jeep Wrangler preview 2018 Jeep Wrangler preview
Electric SUV based on VW ID Crozz concept coming in 2020 Electric SUV based on VW ID Crozz concept coming in 2020
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.