2020 Tesla Roadster, 2019 Corvette ZR1, 2018 Lexus LC 500: The Week In Reverse

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Enlarge Photo

Tesla surprised everyone and announced the next Roadster; Chevrolet pulled the wraps off the new 2019 Corvette ZR1; and we slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Lexus LC 500 once again. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Tesla pulled from the Apple playbook and rolled out the new 2020 Roadster as a surprise announcement after it unveiled its Semi. With three electric motors, a claimed driving range of 620 miles, and a 0-60 mph time of just 1.9 seconds, the Roaster looks like an electric supercar.

Aston Martin announced the Valkyrie AMR Pro version of its upcoming hypercar. Said to offer F1-like track times with speeds approaching 250 mph, the AMR Pro will be a race car for consumers.

Chevrolet made the 2019 Corvette ZR1 official with 755 horsepower, a 7-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission, and a removable top. Then there's the crazy aero kit with that massive rear wing.

After a few delays Tesla unveiled its Semi truck with up to 500 miles of driving range, fast charging capability, a single-seat cockpit, and room for the driver to stand inside the cab.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Lexus LC 500 once again, this time for a video road test. The short of it? It's both stunning to look at and a fantastic value as a grand touring machine.