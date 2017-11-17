This Chevy LT-1 V-8 runs without the car

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Ordering a crate engine for your project car build is sure to be an exciting experience. With so many top notch motor choices out there, it's hard to go wrong. Sometimes though, you want to save a few bucks and that's when you turn to a dropout engine.

A dropout isn't an engine that left automotive finishing school early, but rather one plucked from a vehicle that was most likely in an accident. The engine, however, wasn't affected and it gets removed from the mangled machine, cleaned up, and offered for sale. The one you see here is in such good shape, it will run right out of the box...er, on the box really.

Cleveland Power and Performance is the shop offering the deal on this Chevrolet V-8. It's an LT1 plucked from a 2016 Camaro SS. This 6.2-liter V-8 has just 19,000 miles on it and it comes with every piece you need to fire it up. Literally. As the seller demonstrates by doing just that with all of the components sitting on the pallet ready for shipping.

For $13,495, you get the engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, all of the front-of-engine accessories, fuel system, fuses, wires, pedal assembly, steering column, and key fobs. Just add fluids, and it will turn right over.

It sounds like a lot of money, but it's actually a pretty solid deal. When you buy a minty fresh crate engine, you typically start with nothing more than the engine itself. Everything you need to make it run costs more money. If purchased directly from GM, this LT1 will cost a bit more than $11,000 on its own. That 8-speed is another $5,000. Then you need all of the electrical bits, front-of-engine parts, and more. Once you factor all of that in, Cleveland Power and Performance has a nice little package on hand ready to go.

Very ready to go, in fact.

