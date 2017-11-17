Tesla Roadster, SCG004, Dallara Stradale: Today’s Car News

News
2020 Tesla RoadsterEnlarge Photo
Tesla surprised everyone on Thursday by revealing not only its new semi-trailer truck but also its new Roadster. Sure the reveal provides a distraction from the current production woes surrounding the Model 3, but we’re still excited, especially considering the new Roadster is promised to hit 60 mph in under 2.0 seconds and top out at 250 mph. Yes, hypercar numbers.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has given us our first full look at its new model, the SCG004. This is the sports car promised to have a center driver’s seat and a 6-speed manual with gated shifter.
Yet another sports car in the headlines is the new Dallara Stradale. The first road car from the Italian motorsport engineering firm offers up 400 horsepower while weighing only 1,885 pounds.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
