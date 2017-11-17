Tesla Roadster, SCG004, Dallara Stradale: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Tesla Roadster Enlarge Photo

Tesla surprised everyone on Thursday by revealing not only its new semi-trailer truck but also its new Roadster. Sure the reveal provides a distraction from the current production woes surrounding the Model 3, but we’re still excited, especially considering the new Roadster is promised to hit 60 mph in under 2.0 seconds and top out at 250 mph. Yes, hypercar numbers.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has given us our first full look at its new model, the SCG004. This is the sports car promised to have a center driver’s seat and a 6-speed manual with gated shifter.

Yet another sports car in the headlines is the new Dallara Stradale. The first road car from the Italian motorsport engineering firm offers up 400 horsepower while weighing only 1,885 pounds.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Tesla Roadster returns, promises 0-60 mph in 1.9 sec, $200,000 price tag

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG004 first look

Dallara Stradale sports car revealed

Chevrolet Camaro: The Car Connection's Best Performance Car to Buy 2018

Tesla Semi promises 500-mile range, center driving position

Discounts soar on many small cars as market stampedes toward SUVs

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots

Forget HOV lanes, get ready for self-driving vehicle lanes

2018 Lexus LC 500 video road test

Life with Renault Twizy: electric bopping around Bermuda