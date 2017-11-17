Infiniti flagship sedan concept tipped for Detroit debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Concept - 2014 Paris Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Infiniti’s been without a proper flagship sedan ever since the Q45 bowed out of the market in 2006. The nameplate was crucial to Infiniti’s rise to prominence as a luxury brand, and in fact it’s where Infiniti’s current Q-based naming strategy comes from.

Infiniti is well aware of the need to fill the void left by the Q45. The brand attempted this with the Q80 Inspiration concept unveiled at the 2014 Paris auto show, and though the coupe-like show car never made it to production it at least showed us that Infiniti was prepared to take a more radical approach to its flagship sedan.

Soon, Infiniti may give us another hint at its flagship sedan, by unveiling a new concept at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next January.

“In Detroit, we will show something about that subject which is super nice,” Nissan design boss Alfonso Albaisa replied to Car and Driver when quizzed about an Infiniti flagship sedan.

Some of his comments also hint at the possibility that the Detroit reveal might be an electric car of some sort.

“Honestly, we have a little bit of a new proportion because of new technologies, and without saying too much, we will have some news in Detroit,” he said.

It’s well known that by integrating batteries into the floor of an electric car, designers have greater freedom when it comes to the body’s proportions.

Hopefully we'll have more details on Infiniti's Detroit show plans soon.