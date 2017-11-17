Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG004 first look

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



We now have our first full view of the new sports car being developed at Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus.

The view comes in the form of a fifth-scale model which also confirms the car’s name as the SCG004, as shown on the mock license plate. The “S” on the end indicates that the model is for the road-going version of the SCG004. Racing versions will carry a letter “C” on the end of their name.

It’s clear the SCG004 will share a family resemblance with the SCG003 (shown below). The rear treatment is similar on both cars, though on the SCG004 the designers have added flying buttresses like those found on the Ford GT. They have also integrated the taillamps into the rear wing and moved the exhaust tips further up so they flank the engine.

The SCG004's engine will be a turbocharged unit delivering about 650 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. Buyers will be able to choose either a 6-speed manual (with a gated shifter) or a paddle-shifted transmission. Drive will be to the rear wheels only.

The construction will be almost all carbon fiber, which should help the car weigh in at just 2,500 pounds. Probably the most interesting feature, though, will be the cabin’s three seats as they are to be arranged using the famous center driver's seat layout found in the McLaren F1.

Glickenhaus is aiming to get the SCG004 to market at a price of $400,000. It’s steep but still reasonable given the expected performance. It’s also a lot cheaper than the almost $2 million you had to pay to acquire an SCG003. The sharper pricing has attracted a lot of interest even without the car being revealed. The company’s initial run of 25 cars, to be dubbed “The Founders Edition,” is almost sold out. We should point out that assembling those 25 cars will keep Glickenhaus occupied through 2018 and 2019.