Bollinger B1 electric SUV hits the unbeaten path





The Bollinger B1 made a splash when it debuted this past summer. The company's founder, Robert Bollinger, said the B1 is the first no-nonsense, fully electric sport utility truck, and new videos prove it's more than capable.

Bollinger published the videos showing the B1 electric SUV tackling various off-road terrain including trails in Colorado and Utah. Specifically, the first video documents the B1's outing at Engineer Pass, part of the Alpine Loop near Ouray, Colorado.

The second video shows the electric SUV tackle Moab's Fins 'n' Things trail.

And finally, just for good measure, a third video shows the B1 frolicking about in the sand. All the while, Bollinger's creation seems to have no issues with any terrain it encounters, and there's a lot to ensure its off-road prowess.

The company developed an all-new aluminum chassis that weighs just 295 pounds. The suspension system allows for an approach angle of 56 degrees, departure angle of 53 degrees, and break over angle of 33 degrees. Traction comes from big Mud Terrain LT285/70/R17 tires and owners can adjust the ride height from its base 15.5-inch ground clearance.

Meanwhile, a dual-electric motor setup provides 360 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque with a 60- or 100 kilowatt-hour battery packs capable of providing 120 or 200 miles of range, respectively.

Bollinger has already opened reservations for the B1, though it hasn't priced the SUV yet. The company hopes to start production within two years of securing a U.S.-based production site.