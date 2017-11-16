Toyota teases off-road FT-AC concept coming to Los Angeles auto show





Toyota FT-AC concept teaser image Enlarge Photo

The 2017 Los Angeles auto show will play host to numerous world debuts, and today Toyota announced it will unveil a new concept vehicle dubbed the FT-AC. The FT-AC, or "Future Toyota Adventure Concept," will mark the third rugged concept vehicle from the brand this year.

Toyota didn't provide any additional details, but judging by the teaser image we're in for another off-road concept, possibly along the lines of the FT-4X, which the brand showed at the 2017 New York auto show. The FT-AC also follows the TJ Cruiser concept, which made its debut at the 2017 Tokyo motor show last month. While the FT-4X concept was an urban off-roader of sorts, the TJ Cruiser depicted a van-SUV hybrid. The FT-AC could build upon both concepts, or be something entirely different. It could even be a pickup truck.

The teaser image shows built-in LED lights along the roofline—a definite nod to off-roading—individual LED lights in the front bumper, and wide fender flares. The headlights don't seem to recall either the FT-4X or TJ Cruiser concepts. It's likely the FT-AC will boast a separate design altogether.

With the FJ Cruiser gone, the 4Runner and Land Cruiser are Toyota's two off-road-oriented SUVs. They are both body-on-frame vehicles, but the brand lacks an off-road-focused crossover with a car-type unibody structure.

With this recent focus on off-road concepts, it's quite possible Toyota is hinting at or sampling reactions for a future product. We'll know more when Toyota reveals the FT-AC on November 30.

