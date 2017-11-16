Aston Martin Valkyrie, GM electric SUV, Apollo IE track video: Car News Headlines

Nov 16, 2017
Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

Aston Martin provided the first details on the track-only version of its upcoming Valkyrie hypercar. We learned that the track version will have more power, less weight and a heck of a lot more downforce. It will also rival F1 and LMP1 cars in track performance.

General Motors may have accidentally revealed a new electric SUV in the works. The company recently held an investor conference where not only an SUV was shown but details on a next-generation electric car platform were also divulged.

Fresh from its recent debut, Apollo’s Intensa Emozione has now hit the track. Apollo wasn’t pushing the car to the limits. In fact, the revs were kept below 4,000 rpm. Nevertheless, the car already sounds like a beast.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro promises F1-like track times

GM investor slide reveals possible Bolt EV-based SUV

The Apollo Intensa Emozione sounds amazing even at part throttle

Honda Civic Coupe: The Car Connection's Best Coupe to Buy 2018

Mazda 6 finally gets Mazda's 2.5-liter turbo engine

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf: weekend drive report and range test

Hyundai SUV onslaught will include diesel, electric and fuel cell models

Best Car to Buy 2018: Meet the "dark horse" candidates

2018 Lexus RX L 3-row SUV to debut at 2017 LA Auto Show

Life with Renault Twizy: electric bopping around Bermuda

