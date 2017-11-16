Aston Martin Valkyrie, GM electric SUV, Apollo IE track video: Car News Headlines

News
56 minutes ago
3 hours ago
Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production formEnlarge Photo
Aston Martin provided the first details on the track-only version of its upcoming Valkyrie hypercar. We learned that the track version will have more power, less weight and a heck of a lot more downforce. It will also rival F1 and LMP1 cars in track performance.
General Motors may have accidentally revealed a new electric SUV in the works. The company recently held an investor conference where not only an SUV was shown but details on a next-generation electric car platform were also divulged.
Fresh from its recent debut, Apollo’s Intensa Emozione has now hit the track. Apollo wasn’t pushing the car to the limits. In fact, the revs were kept below 4,000 rpm. Nevertheless, the car already sounds like a beast.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro promises F1-like track times
GM investor slide reveals possible Bolt EV-based SUV
The Apollo Intensa Emozione sounds amazing even at part throttle
Honda Civic Coupe: The Car Connection's Best Coupe to Buy 2018
Mazda 6 finally gets Mazda's 2.5-liter turbo engine
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf: weekend drive report and range test
Hyundai SUV onslaught will include diesel, electric and fuel cell models
Best Car to Buy 2018: Meet the "dark horse" candidates
2018 Lexus RX L 3-row SUV to debut at 2017 LA Auto Show
Life with Renault Twizy: electric bopping around Bermuda
