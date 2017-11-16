Skier Jon Olsson shows off his monstrous 800-hp Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4





Jon Olsson isn't just a professional freeskier and ski racer, he's also a horsepower junkie. Why do we say that? Because he owns multiple wild creations that make in excess of 800 horsepower, including one of the most rambunctious Rolls-Royce Wraiths we've ever seen. Now, there's this: his new 800-hp Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4.

Absolute Motors, a performance shop in The Netherlands, once again helped Olsson bring his latest creation to life, though the SUV will return for official dyno numbers in the near future. The 800 hp figure is only an estimate at this time.

We don't have a full spec sheet, but we do know the G500 boasts a raised ride height, a winch, a Brabus carbon fiber snorkel, LED lighting (including police-like blue lighting in the grille), and a police siren that can make various sounds and pierce eardrums. We don't think Olsson will have to worry about being accused of impersonating a police officer. Nothing is subtle about this rig, everyone will see and hear it coming, and no police department would spend this kind of money.

The G500 also features a custom wrap, similar to the black-and-white camo design found on Olsson's Wraith, but this one is much more subtle with flat black and gray inserts.

The rig is fresh from the shop, but Olsson immediately drives it like it was meant to be driven, wading through deep water, tromping through mud, and really going to town on a pile of leaves. The G500 also has a unique name: "Lord Hans the G," named after Olsson's brother. Check out the automotive lunacy in the video above.