The Apollo Intensa Emozione sounds amazing even at part throttle

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The world is nearly ready to welcome another low-volume high-performance road rocket. This one comes to us from Apollo. It's called the Intensa Emozione, which is Italian for "intense emotion," a name entirely fitting as you'll soon discover in this video taken during a recent track day.

You'll definitely run the gamut of your emotions if you ever get the chance to open the taps on the 6.3-liter V-12 engine mounted at the rear of the IE. It's making 780 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. And as this simple video shows, it's producing amazing sounds even at part throttle.

Apollo is still conducting testing on its impending $2.7 million machine. The footage above was captured by Apollo, most likely on someone's camera phone. The quality of the video isn't great, but the sound is certainly eye opening.

The automaker states that this testing was done at the Cremona Circuit located in Italy. It's a facility that regularly sees street car and motorsport testing, and Apollo utilized the facility for part-throttle work. In the clip above, the engine isn't being pressed to go over 4,000 rpm. Yet it wails delightfully so. On the off-throttle portion and during braking, you can hear that large engine popping and snarling as well. Additionally, the whine from the 6-speed sequential gearbox sounds downright race-car fantastic.

Sadly, there will be just ten examples built. All are slated for completion sometime in 2018. Handling the development and production is Italy's Manifattura Automobili Torino, the same company that helped Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus with the SCG003 and Devel with the Sixteen.