Budweiser created touching tribute to Dale Earnhardt, Jr.





At the end of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season, the motorsport will lose one of its greats as Dale Earnhardt, Jr. announced his retirement this past April. To toast Earnhardt, Jr.'s legacy, Budweiser created a touching tribute to the decorated NASCAR driver.

Earnhardt, Jr. drove the Budweiser Chevrolet for eight years of his NASCAR career and landed some of his most memorable podium moments with the red-and-white stock car. The video montage includes footage of the Budweiser Monte Carlo SS racing around an oval track for a "one last ride" moment ahead of the racer's retirement. Spliced in are iconic moments in Earnhardt Jr.'s career, the most notable of which is his incredible victory at the 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Raceway after his father's deadly crash at the season-opening Daytona 500.

In his retirement, the racer plans to move to the DIY Network for a reality television show that revolves around renovating historic homes and properties. Dale Jr. leaves after 18 seasons, 26 wins, and more than 600 races. Before he does, though, we'll see more tributes like the one from Talladega Superspeedway, which presented Earnhardt, Jr. with a fitting retirement present last month. The track gave him his father's No. 2 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that Dale Sr. drove in the 1979 season. Earnhardt, Sr. won his first championship in the car in 1980.

Have a look at the tear-inducing tribute to Earnhardt, Jr. in the video above.