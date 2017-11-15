BMW M2 Competition, Devel Sixteen, McLaren P15: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW is working on a more potent M2, only the car won’t be called an M2 CS as previously thought. Instead, we’re now expecting it to be called an M2 Competition, and under the hood should be BMW’s twin-turbo inline-6 from the M3/M4.

Dubai’s Devel has revealed the production version of its 5,000-horsepower Sixteen supercar. But before you scoff at this being nothing but vaporware, note that there’s a legitimate engineering company, Italy’s Manifattura Automobili Torino, helping develop it.

McLaren has released a new teaser for its newest addition to the Ultimate Series range. Code-named the P15, the car will be McLaren’s most extreme road car to date and could even eclipse the P1 hypercar in performance.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

