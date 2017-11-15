Fisker patents solid-state battery that promises 500-mile range, 1-minute charging

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

Solid-state batteries represent the holy grail for automakers as they promise a driving range for electric cars comparable to internal combustion models, along with charging that could end up quicker than the time it takes to fill a gas tank.

Revived electric car company Fisker has now revealed that it’s filed patents for solid-state battery technology that could enable a range of 500 miles and a charging time of just one minute.

The key are three-dimensional electrodes that have 25 times more surface area than flat thin-film solid-state electrodes, along with high electronic and ionic conductivities. According to Green Car Congress, this is what enables the quick charging.

The high range is made possible because of the extra density of solid-state batteries compared to the current lithium-ion batteries favored by car companies. Specifically, Fisker’s design is claimed to have around 2.5 times the energy density of current battery technology.

Solid-state batteries are already used in some small devices but building them on the scale that automotive production requires isn’t possible yet. The batteries also suffer from low rate capability and poor performance in cold temperatures.

However, Fisker’s vice president of battery systems, Fabio Albano, says the company is working to address these issues.

“We are addressing all of the hurdles that solid-state batteries have encountered on the path to commercialization, such as performance in cold temperatures; the use of low cost and scalable manufacturing methods; and the ability to form bulk solid-state electrodes with significant thickness and high active material loadings,” he said in statement.

Fisker has made a lot of promises in the past. For example, it previously said it would launch cars with graphene batteries. While we remain skeptical, there are rumors Fisker has on its development team one of the key people behind Sakti3, the solid-state battery startup sold to Dyson in 2015. Dyson only in September said it was working on an electric car of its own.

Fisker plans to present the technology next January at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show and hopes to have it in production by 2023. Toyota is another automaker thought to be close to readying automotive-grade solid-state batteries.

Fisker will also use the 2018 CES to present the production version of its EMotion electric sedan. The car will use lithium-ion batteries sourced from LG Chem when it arrives on the market in 2019. These batteries will still offer a generous range of up to 400 miles. According to Fisker, you’ll also be able to add around 127 miles of range in just nine minutes.