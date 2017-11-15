2019 Subaru Ascent 3-row SUV to debut at 2017 LA Auto Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Subaru’s Ascent 3-row crossover SUV is almost here. The Tribeca replacement has been confirmed for this month’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and will be on sale next year, as a 2019 model.

All we have is a teaser shot showing part of the tailgate. However, spy shots of prototypes plus a thinly veiled concept unveiled during April’s 2017 New York International Auto Show hint at what’s to come.

Subaru appears to be taking a fairly safe route when it comes to the Ascent’s styling, but the vehicle should stand out due to its sheer size. It will measure 198 inches in length, or about 9 more than the Outback. This should result in plenty of space for passengers in all three rows.

The arrival of the Ascent will also mark the introduction of a new engine at Subaru. It will be a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with the automaker's signature horizontally opposed layout. The engine will also feature direct injection, and naturally it will power all four wheels.

Production will take place at Subaru’s plant in Lafayette, Indiana. The plant is where the automaker produces its Legacy, Outback and latest Impreza.

The Ascent is about to enter a crowded segment with plenty of good options. The list includes the likes of the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9, Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Atlas.

Stay tuned for the reveal on November 28 at the L.A. Auto Show. For further coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.