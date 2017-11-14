Singer-Williams Porsche 911 subtracts weight and adds power in one incredible package





Porsche restoration/modification/reimagination specialist Singer officially dropped details on its most drool-worthy 911 project to date: a lightweight 964-era 911 with a 500-horsepower 4.0-liter flat-6 engine. The formula is simple: subtract weight and add power; the results are incredible.

Singer worked with Williams Advanced Engineering to bring the car to life. Owner Scott Blattner commissioned the car. He approached Singer and challenged the company to find ways to reduce the 1990 911's weight and add performance, all while restoring the car to a somewhat factory finish. Singer didn't cut corners. It developed a new underbody optimized for aerodynamics and incorporated magnesium, titanium, carbon fiber, and other advanced materials to reduce the car's final curb weight to just 2,180 pounds. A lightweight suspension design also improves the suspension geometry and adds adjustability. Racer Marino Franchitti and auto journalist Chris Harris helped tweak the car's driving feel in the development process.



While the weight reduction efforts earn our applause, the engine warrants a standing ovation. Williams brought on Hans Mezger, the man responsible for Porsche's first flat-6 engine and many of its racing powertrains, to consult and help create the mighty powerful 4.0-liter flat-6 engine seen here.

The engine retains many original qualities despite the power increase to 500 hp. It's a classic Porsche four-valve-per-cylinder head design, it's naturally aspirated, and, yes, it's air-cooled. It will also scream to redline over 9,000 rpm redline.

Singer and Williams weren't alone on the 911 lightweight restoration project. Both tapped numerous other companies for the best-of-the-best components. BBS supplied the forged magnesium Fuchs-style 18-inch wheels, Brembo provided lightweight monobloc calipers and carbon composite rotors, and Michelin developed bespoke Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

On the design front, well, it's Singer, and the aesthetic doesn't disappoint. The 911 lightweight receives a special Absinthe Green exterior color with a Blood Orange interior. Teamed with the lowered ride height and wrapped wheel flares, these touches do wonders for the 964 911's design.

The good news is this isn't a one-off project. Singer will build 75 examples of its this car, though Williams will handle production at its Oxfordshire, England, campus. Price? The company doesn't mention, but it is certainly out of reach for most of us. We're simply left (Absinthe) green with envy.