Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots, Saleen S1 sports car, MA Best Car To Buy 2018: Car News Headlines

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz is out testing an updated version of its C-Class. Our latest spy shots show a prototype almost completely devoid of camouflage gear.

Saleen has just unveiled a new sports car. Called the S1, it will be built in China but sold globally, including in the United States.

The Honda Civic Type R has taken out Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2018 award. The car may have front-wheel drive, but this doesn’t detract at all from the driving experience.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

