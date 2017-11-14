Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots, Saleen S1 sports car, MA Best Car To Buy 2018: Car News Headlines

News
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-Benz is out testing an updated version of its C-Class. Our latest spy shots show a prototype almost completely devoid of camouflage gear.
Saleen has just unveiled a new sports car. Called the S1, it will be built in China but sold globally, including in the United States.
The Honda Civic Type R has taken out Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2018 award. The car may have front-wheel drive, but this doesn’t detract at all from the driving experience.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots
Saleen bringing Chinese-built S1 sports car to 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
Honda Civic Type R: Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2018
The Car Connection's Driver's Choice 2018 award winners
Did Tata just buy a $900M stake in Faraday Future?
Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Terrafugia sold to Geely, promises flying car by 2019
South Korea builds its own experimental town for self-driving cars
Bag a bargain: discounts of up to $30K offered on 2017 Jaguar F-Type
Ford C-Max Energi plug-in production over; Hybrid has only months left
