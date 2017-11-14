Bag a bargain: discounts of up to $30K offered on 2017 Jaguar F-Type

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible Enlarge Photo

Jaguar’s F-Type has been updated for 2018. The changes are subtle yet provide the stylish sports car with the latest technology and a more refined look. There’s also a new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 base option that has brought the price tag down to $60,895.

The problem is that Jaguar dealers still have a lot of 2017 models on their lots. The 2017 model, whose base option is a supercharged V-6, lists from $62,395.

However, Jaguar’s problem is your gain as with a little arm-twisting you can get a great deal on a 2017 F-Type. We’re talking discounts of up to $30,000 in some cases.

Cars Direct has discovered that Jaguar is offering the discounts in the form of dealer cash incentives, meaning it’s up to the dealer to decide whether the full discount is applied.

2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible Enlarge Photo

The discounts start at $10,000 for V-6 models, meaning if the full discount is applied you could drive away in a 2017 F-Type for a low-$50k price tag. There aren’t many V-6-equipped 2017 F-Types available, so finding one will be tough and perhaps impossible.

F-Type R models are eligible for a $20,000 discount and F-Type SVR models are eligible for a $30,000 discount.

The program isn’t being advertised but some Jaguar dealers are already offering the discounts on their 2017 stock. At the time of writing, Jaguar Louisville had a 2017 F-Type SVR available for $100,533, down from a MSRP of $130,533.

Note, the discount can't be combined with promotional financing. It means you’ll either need to pay cash for the car or arrange your own financing. Best of luck bargain hunting.