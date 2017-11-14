Interior of next-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class leaked

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Interior of next-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class - Image via AutoWeek.nl Enlarge Photo

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class may have a boxy design dating back to the 1970s, but that’s exactly what appeals to buyers of the iconic Gelandewagen. That’s why prototypes for a redesigned version show a very familiar shape. In fact, it’s almost impossible to tell the new model apart from its predecessor in the spy shots we’ve seen.

While buyers may love the classic exterior, we’re sure they’d like to see the interior updated. This is especially true when you consider most G-Classes are sold today as luxury vehicles. In fact, here in the United States around half of them are Mercedes-AMG models.

Well, we have good news for potential G-Class buyers. The redesigned model arrives early next year and a leaked photo of its interior reveals a modern design with technology on par with high-end models like the E-Class and S-Class sedans.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Published by AutoWeek.nl, the photo was taken during a recent tech briefing on the new G-Class held in Europe and shows an expansive display screen in place of the cheap-looking, tacked-on screen in the current G-Class. The designers haven’t quite gone with the all-digital dash of the latest S-Class models, but the new screen is still much bigger than the unit in the current G.

Another new element is the jet turbine-style air vents similar to those found in the latest E-Class Coupe. The switchgear is also similar to what you find in the E Coupe. You can bet that there will also be a touchpad controller in the center console instead of the controller wheel of the current G-Class.

The new G-Class is expected to debut next January at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It will be wider and sit lower than the model it replaces, with the changes helping to boost interior space as well as stability. It will also be considerably lighter. A 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 will be the sole powertrain at launch, at least in the U.S. And it’s not clear yet if there will be a repeat of the V-12-powered G65.