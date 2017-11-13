Why would anybody want a Hennessey F-150 VelociRaptor 6x6?





Pickup trucks are uniquely American vehicles. They were first envisioned to not only transport people but also to haul whatever their owners needed in a bed. Today, pickup trucks do a whole lot more. But, why would anyone want one of Hennessey's new F-150 VelociRaptor 6x6 trucks?

Well, because America, that's why. The VelociRaptor 6x6 takes the pickup truck and dials things up to 11 with six wheels and tires and three axles to provide an over-the-top driving experience. John Hennessey himself poses and answers the question in a new video featuring the creation. He also provides some driving footage ahead of the truck's customer delivery. Hennessey knows this $349,000 pickup is not the most practical vehicle, but notes it's simply cool to look at and very unique. We'd say that's an understatement.

Matching the off-road capability is Hennessey Performance Engineering's tuned 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that puts out 605-horsepower and launches this beast from 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

What's it like to drive? Hennessey says it actually feels like a normal F-150 Raptor, though, it's apparently very obvious there's something extra at the rear of the truck. In Hennessey's words, it's like driving a "military-spec" vehicle.

Hennessey will build just 50 VelociRaptor 6x6 pickups for the United States and another 50 for overseas markets. The truck seen in the video above is headed to a Florida customer, so all Floridians should be on the lookout for one of the brashest trucks we've seen in a very long time.

