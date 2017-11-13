Walter Röhrl says Porsche 911 GT2 RS too fast for Nürburgring





2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Enlarge Photo

It can be argued performance cars have reached a new golden age, an era defined by high horsepower, trick engineering, and incredible aerodynamic feats. However, one prominent figure, none other than famed Porsche driver Walter Röhrl, believes modern cars are now too fast for high-speed Nürburgring laps.

The famed driver told Drive on Monday that the speeds modern sports cars and supercars achieve at the track are dangerous, and even with improved downforce and aerodynamics, they can't match purpose-built race cars. “You have no room for mistakes, that’s the bad thing,” he said, noting the 2018 911 GT2 RS' speeds at various sections of the 'Ring where some of the worst wrecks occur.

Röhrl has a point. Koenigsegg quickly found the limits last year when a One:1 wrecked at the Fuchsrohre section of the track after an ABS sensor failed. Thankfully, the driver walked away, but the car? Not so much.

"On the speeds like in this car (the GT2 RS), you go Schwedenkreuz at 295 kmh (183 mph) and Fuchsrohre at 270 kmh (168 mph), and I know all the accidents which have been on these places in the last 20 years."

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Enlarge Photo

The ace driver did not join Porsche when the brand set its record 6:47.3 lap time with the new 911 GT2 RS earlier this year, though he lapped the previous-generation 911 GT2. In his older age (he's 70), he joked that he's less willing to take risks, but humorously, said the main reason is it takes too long for him to drive to the 'Ring.

Still, Porsche will forge ahead and plans to continue to work at the Nürburgring. The head of Porsche’s motorsport and GT road cars, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, said the track remains an important facet in road car development. He challenged the industry as a whole to keep going faster.

"Why not keep the engineering challenge on? There’s no reason to stop the competition."