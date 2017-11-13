Over a dozen world debuts pegged for 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Jeep Wrangler Enlarge Photo

In an era of online live reveals and Apple-style conferences, you’d think the traditional auto show would be on its last legs. Nothing could be further from the truth if the showcase pegged for this month’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show is anything to go by.

The organizers have confirmed more than a dozen world debuts for the show, which opens its doors to the media on November 29. Listed below are the firms confirmed to be presenting at least one new model:

Audi, BMW, General Motors, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volvo.

2019 Audi A7 Reveal Enlarge Photo

We can surmise what some of the new models will be. We’ll likely see Audi present its 2019 A7, which we saw last month in Germany. There’s also the possibility the automaker presents an RS Q5.

On BMW’s stand will be something electric. Our best bet is the i8 Roadster, the open-top version of the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car. BMW will also have the 2018 M3 CS on show in L.A.

Hyundai hasn’t mentioned any plans but we could see a new Veloster unveiled.

Infiniti QX50 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Infiniti will show a new SUV, likely to be the long-overdue 2019 QX50. Infiniti describes the mystery vehicle as its most advanced yet.

Jeep will present its 2018 Wrangler.

Mercedes-Benz will have two new models on display, one of them we know is the 2019 CLS.

2019 Volvo XC40 Enlarge Photo

And Volvo will have its 2019 XC40 on display.

The story doesn’t end there. In addition to the firms that have confirmed a debut, we know Aston Martin will present its 2019 Vantage, while Chevrolet and Infiniti will bring their respective 2019 Corvette ZR1 and 2018 QX80 models that debut this week at the 2017 Dubai motor show.

And you can bet there will be a few surprises in store as well. To stay on top of it all, check back regularly at our dedicated show hub, and don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter.