2017 Los Angeles Auto Show preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Los Angeles Auto Show logo Enlarge Photo

In an era of online live reveals and Apple-style conferences, you’d think the traditional auto show would be on its last legs. Nothing could be further from the truth if the showcase pegged for this month’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show is anything to go by.

The organizers have confirmed more than a dozen world debuts. Automakers such as Audi, BMW, General Motors, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar Land Rover, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volvo will all have something new on display.

Below you'll find our hand-picked list of some of the cars that we know are coming, as well as what we know about them so far. The action all unfolds on November 29, and while you wait remember to check back at our dedicated hub as well as follow us on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest updates.

2019 BMW i8 Roadster spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

2019 BMW i8 Roadster: BMW has confirmed plans to unveil an electric car of some sort at the L.A. Auto Show. The smart money is on the new i8 Roadster, which technically is an electrified car as it is a plug-in hybrid. The i8 Roadster is the long-awaited open-top version of the i8 sports car, which incidentally is receiving updates to coincide with the arrival of the i8 Roadster. Another less likely possibility is the reveal of an electric X3, likely to be dubbed an iX3 when it goes on sale around 2020. BMW will also have the 2018 M3 CS on show in L.A.

Saleen S1 Enlarge Photo

2019 Saleen S1: Saleen will present its first standalone sports car since the S7 supercar of the previous decade. The model is dubbed the S1 and is actually the creation of a joint venture between Saleen and its Chinese partners. The S1 has already been shown in China, where its production will be taking place. The S1’s power comes from the same turbocharged inline-4 found in the Ford Mustang EcoBoost, but has been dialed up to 450 horsepower.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage Enlarge Photo

2019 Aston Martin Vantage: Destined to be one of the standout attractions will be a new generation of Aston Martin’s Vantage sports car. The current model is the best-selling car in Aston Martin’s history, so the new one certainly has big shoes to fill. Fortunately it’s better in almost every measurable way. Peak power of 503 hp comes from a twin-turbocharged V-8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG, and thanks to impressive packaging the engineers managed to get an ideal 50:50 weight balance for the 2-seater coupe.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Enlarge Photo

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: It’s already been shown in Dubai but in L.A. next week we’ll get to see the new Corvette ZR1 up close for the first time. The car is the fastest, most powerful model in Corvette history, with the folks at Chevy even hinting that we might see a sub-7:00 Nürburgring lap time. Peak power of 755 hp comes from a new supercharged V-8 dubbed the LT5. Also new, at least in ZR1 terms, is the availability of an automatic transmission, in this case General Motors’ own 8-speed.

2019 Infiniti QX50 spy shots - Image via Collin Brown Enlarge Photo

2019 Infiniti QX50: Infiniti will introduce a long-overdue redesign for its QX50 (the current model dates back to the 2008 EX). Infiniti describes the vehicle as its most advanced yet, likely because of some advanced electronic driving aids as well as the first application of Infiniti's variable compression engine, dubbed the VC-Turbo. The engine constantly changes the cylinder compression ratio for better performance or better fuel economy, depending on circumstance, and is said to result in the high performance of a gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of a diesel.

2019 Lincoln MKC Enlarge Photo

2019 Lincoln MKC: Lincoln will introduce a substantially enhanced version of its MKC compact SUV in L.A. The front end has been completely revised and now sports the much classier grille introduced on the 2017 Continental instead of the twin-nostril design currently found on the MKC. The interior has also been brought up to date and includes extra connectivity features as well as more electronic driving aids.

Hit the next page to learn about more cars appearing at the 2017 L.A. Auto Show, and remember to follow our dedicated hub for all the latest updates.