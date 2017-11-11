Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, Nissan GT-R, Porsche 911 GT2 RS: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



While arch rival Ferrari has shied away from electric mobility, Lamborghini is embracing it with both hands. This week the company demonstrated its innovativeness with the unveiling of an electric supercar concept called the Terzo Millennio.

Koenigsegg finally eclipsed Bugatti as the maker of the world’s fastest production car. This week the Swedish supercar marque took one of its Agera RS models to a top speed of 277.9 mph to claim the record.

Nissan’s GT-R isn’t quite the performance bargain it once was. Nevertheless, the car has just become a little more attainable thanks to a substantial price cut Nissan announced this week.

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 finally made an appearance this week, though not via official means. The reveal came via a leak in a magazine and along with this striking image there were also some details on the car’s powertrain and output.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 this week. The return of the "Widowmaker" stole the Nürburgring lap record crown from the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, and we're happy to confirm that it's a fire breather on and off the track.

Bentley has a new Continental GT, and now the car has spawned its racing variant. The car is built to GT3 specifications and is set to compete in the Blancpain endurance series.

Remember the 5,000-horsepower Devel Sixteen concept? Well, the company behind the car will reportedly show the production version next week at the 2017 Dubai motor show.

We lived with the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for a week and found out what it's like on a day-to-day basis. From laughable fuel economy to its launch control party trick, the Trackhawk isn't an SUV to be trifled with.