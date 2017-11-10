2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue edition is one bright pickup truck





We know the new 2019 Ram 1500 will make its debut at the 2018 Detroit auto show, but Ram isn't finished with the current truck just yet. On Thursday, the brand revealed the 2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue edition. What's so special about it? It's in the name: it sports a unique blue color.

The Hydro Blue Sport edition follows the Sublime Green and Copper Sport editions, which debuted earlier this year. Ram said the Hydro Blue edition is the final special edition of the Sport model this year. In terms of extra features, there isn't anything new, so to speak, but the Hydro Sport edition adds a Sport performance hood with black decals, Sport grille with black billet inserts, and black "RAM" letter badge on the front grille.

What sets the Hydro Blue apart most significantly are the body-colored front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors, and door handles. Each component wears the bright Hydro Blue exterior color. Buyers can also equip optional 22-inch wheels on 4x2 models, while the big wheels are standard on 4x4 trucks; 20-inch wheels are standard on rear-drive trucks.

2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue Edition Enlarge Photo

Inside—you guessed it—Ram included more Hydro Blue components. Color contrast stitching, blue embroidered headrests, and various blue anodized surfaces compliment the standard black interior.

Ram will build 2,000 Hydro Blue editions and they will all be Crew Cabs with the short bed with the 5.7-liter V-8. Buyers will find the trucks at dealership lots this month. Pricing starts a $47,455, including destination. Oddly, the price premium is $3,295 for the 4x2 and just $1,895 for the 4x4.

