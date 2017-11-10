The 1,200-horsepower electric supercar you've never heard of: the Tachyon Speed





These days, numerous supercar start-ups compete for record-breaking top speed runs and the most headline-worthy performance specifications. Add another one to the list with the Tachyon Speed, a 1,250 horsepower hypercar with an all-electric powertrain.

Southern California-based Rice Advanced Engineering Systems and Research (RAESR) has been developing the hypercar since 2012 and it has some impressive statistics to back it up. The company claims it will reach a top speed of 240 mph and the 0-60 mph run takes less than three seconds. Its carbon-fiber body contributes to a trim 2,950-pound curb weight, despite battery packs and an all-wheel-drive system to weigh the car down. And, as mentioned, it produces 1,250 hp and a whopping 3,650 pound-feet of torque.

No word on the battery pack or powertrain, but the company says 150 miles of range is possible in stop-and-go traffic situations. And, if you couldn't tell, it's a pretty wild-looking thing with a fighter jet-like tandem-seat cockpit and a wickedly raked rear end. It's not the prettiest thing ever. It kinda looks like the Batmobile got impaled by an F15. However, as the company says, it definitely captures the "extreme" descriptor.

The video above explains the car in greater detail, but unfortunately, it's only a brief snippet from E.ON, an initiative to push investments in electric-car charging. Hopefully, we'll see more from the car in the future.

