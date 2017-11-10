2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demons invading dealers in the U.S. and Canada





The 2018 Dodge SRT Demon begins shipping to dealers in the U.S. and Canada today, and it is being offered with some accessories and options that we didn't know about previously.

We reached out to Dodge do find out how many Demons have left the plant, and a spokeswoman told us that only a few dozen cars started shipping today, and the ramp-up is slow. She also wrote: "Shipping is dependent on options—late availability colors and level of up-fit necessary (for example, the matte black graphics package is hand-painted after the vehicle leaves the plant)."

Every Demon comes with a leather-bound track tech manual written by the editors of Hot Rod magazine. The book explains the technical components of the Demon and tells owners how to set-up their cars for the dragstrip.

The options start with the Demon Authentication Package, at the low, low price of $1. It includes a carbon-fiber "Certicard," plus 12 build sheets that detail the build process of that car. These sheets are sealed and placed in a portfolio.

We already know about the Demon Crate, which includes the parts needed to unleash the Demon's full 840 horsepower. These consist of a performance powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration, a replacement switch module with a high-octane button, a conical performance air filter, a passenger mirror block-off plate, and the narrow front-runner drag wheels. It also gets tools, including a hydraulic floor jack with carrying bag, a cordless impact wrench with charger, a torque wrench with extension and socket, a tire-pressure gauge, a fender cover, and a tool bag. The Demon Crate also costs $1, and it is personalized with the buyer’s name, the car's VIN, and an individual serial number.

For $695, buyers can choose a custom car cover in the color of their car that is embroidered with their name above the driver's door. Dodge calls it a satin stretch cover and says it is meant for use indoors, i.e. in a garage.

Dodge has partnered with RaceLogic to offer the Demon VBOX Video HD2 data logger and in-car camera system for an MSRP of $3,680. The VBOX can capture video and track the following:

60-, 330-, 660-, 1,000-feet, quarter-mile and 0-60 mph elapsed times

Accelerator/brake use

Gear selection

Engine RPM

Vehicle speed

G-force reading from launch

Wheel slip

Air temperature

Altitude

Launch Control activation

TransBrake activation

Drivers can use this information to improve their runs and lower their elapsed times. The VBOX is customized with the buyer's name, the car's VIN and serial number on a metal ID badge, and it comes in a black carrying case.

Those who intend to drag their Demons are better served by a four-point harness. For them, Dodge has partnered with Speedlogix to offer a four-point harness bar (you'll have to buy the actual harness separately) for $1,299.88. This bar drops right in place and bolts in provided the rear seat is not in place.

Finally, two packages are coming later. The Rear-seat Delete Package is an accessory offered through Mopar, and it is for buyers who chose to add the $1 rear seat. It allows those buyers to take out the seat when they go to the track, and it includes a seatback closeout panel, a Demon seatback panel bezel, a lower seat tray with cargo net, seat belt delete C-pillar covers, and a rear packaging shelf to cover the tether holes.

Also coming later is the Demon Street Tire Package, which protects those sticky, track-oriented Nitto tires from wear for those who want to drive their cars for longer distances. Another Mopar item, it includes four forged aluminum 20x11-inch Devil’s Rim wheels (the stock wheels from the Hellcat Widebody) mounted on Pirelli P Zero all season 305/35ZR20 tires. They come mounted and balanced and have tire-pressure monitoring sensors. Pricing for this package will be announced later.