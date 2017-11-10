Audi and Bentley want in on Porsche's Mission E, Bugatti and Lamborghini considering plug-in 2+2





Porsche Mission E concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show

Porsche will pioneer one of Volkswagen Group's most ambitious projects ever: a 300-plus mile electric car based on the Mission E concept. But, VW's other brands reportedly want in on Porsche's project with Bentley and Audi leading the charge.

Automobile reported on Thursday that both Audi and Bentley have applied for a piece of the Mission E, codenamed J1. Bentley wants to chase an even more luxurious variant, potentially called the Barnato, while Audi reportedly has named its variant the e-tron GT. The report suggested the production Mission E will arrive with three horsepower levels: 402, 536, and 670. Bentley and Audi could pluck one or more of the powertrain variations for their electric cars. At launch, Porsche promises more than 300 miles of range, but there are rumors of a 150 kwh battery that might push range to 500 miles for 2022. What range anxiety?



Charging times could be minimized, too, at least if you're at the right charging station. Porsche already installed its first prototype 350-kilowatt electric-car charging station in Berlin, Germany, earlier this year. The ultra-fast charging station replenishes 80 percent of the battery in just 15 minutes. Porsche will share the technology with any brands that follow the CCS charging standard.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept

VW's other premium brands, Bugatti and Lamborghini, also need to incorporate electrification. Lamborghini most recently showed the Terzo Millenio concept to preview future all-electric supercar. But, in the near future, Automobile reported the brand will chase a 2+2 vehicle based on the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Even more intriguing? Bugatti will reportedly introduce its own 2+2 variant as well with identical plug-in hybrid technology. Although both plug-in cars from Lamborghini and Bugatti will use the Panamera as a starting point, expect major visual differences and added opulence, especially from Bugatti. The news also mimics a recent report that Lamborghini is considering a 4-seat vehicle or a third sports car.

The production Porsche Mission E will likely go on sale in 2019, which means Bentley and Audi will certainly hold off as to not steal any thunder. As for Lamborghini and Bugatti, it's unclear when the plug-in hybrid cars will arrive.