Watch the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS blow past 200 mph

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The magic number you're looking for here is 321. That's the figure, in kilometers per hour, that translates to the magic barrier that is 200 mph.

This is the number that separates truly fast cars from ones that merely knock on the door of fast. Porsche gets this, and that's why the 2018 911 GT2 RS is able to pass the 200 mph mark. And then some.

Automotive outlet Sport Auto in Germany got hold of a new GT2 RS and decided to see how just how quickly they could fling the car down their local Autobahn. After topping off with a bit of fuel, the nose of the 911 was pointed towards empty tarmac and all 700 horsepower were let loose.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS reaches 321 kph near the top of sixth gear. There's another gear to be had which means more speed is to be eked out. Shifting into seventh reveals higher speed figures. Eventually, the car stops counting higher on its speedometer once 356 kph is shown. That translates to around 221 mph, which is an absolutely massive top speed number for a 911. That's pure supercar territory.

This GT2 RS is truly the most powerful and fastest production 911 ever produced.