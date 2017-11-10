2018 Land Rover Discovery, 2019 Aston Martin Vantage, Opel’s future: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Land Rover’s new Discovery only arrived this year but it’s already come in for some updates. There are more standard features but the starting price is higher too.

Aston Martin will reveal its new Vantage this month. The car is following a familiar formula but this time around it should look markedly different to its DB big brother.

Opel this week outlined a new strategy to return to profitability by reducing complexity and expanding the number of markets it currently operates in. Along with the strategy, Opel released a teaser of a vehicle that hints at its new design direction.

Land Rover Discovery sees price rise for 2018

2019 Aston Martin Vantage teased, reveal set for November 21

Opel gives glimpse at new design direction, potential electric SUV

What's New for 2018: Ram

Elon Musk meets Turkish President to discuss SpaceX, Tesla

Syria to sign Paris Climate pact, leaving US alone; Trump disinvited from climate summit

Mystery mid-engine Honda revealed as Vision GT concept

What's New for 2018: Chrysler

Porsche believes it will set standards and thrive in the electric-car era

Odds for auto startups are incredibly high; can Tesla beat them?