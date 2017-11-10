Land Rover Discovery sees price rise for 2018

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Land Rover’s fifth-generation Discovery arrived on the scene earlier this year as a 2017 model. The vehicle replaced the LR4 and introduced a radical new look as well as new levels of refinement and technology.

Now entering its second year of production, Land Rover continues the momentum with the introduction of additional standard features, although these have come at a cost. The starting price for the 2018 Discovery comes in at $53,085, which is up on the $50,985 starting price of the 2017 model. Both figures include destination.

All 2018 Discovery SUVs receive a 10-inch touchscreen display in the center stack that serves as the main hub for the infotainment system. Connectivity is also enhanced with the introduction of 4G Wi-Fi, with up to eight devices able to connect to the network.

Also made standard across the range for 2018 is automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. The system initially warns the driver about a potential impact, but if no action is taken it will automatically apply the brakes, even at speeds approaching 50 mph.

Those opting for the pricier HSE models also receive a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as standard, along with an available head-up display with full color and two and half times the display size as the previous head-up display.

One final change worth mentioning is the availability of a diesel option (Td6) across the model range. Previously the option was limited to the HSE models. The engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 delivering 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. It delivers 21 mpg city, 26 highway and 23 highway.

Below is the full 2018 Land Rover Discovery lineup:

2018 Land Rover Discovery SE - $53,085

2018 Land Rover Discovery SE Td6 - $55,085

2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE - $59,485

2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 - $61,485

2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury - $66,485

2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 - $68,485

All prices include a $995 destination charge.