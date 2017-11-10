Chevy Corvette ZR1, Lamborghini Concept, Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 received an early Internet debut; Lamborghini pulled the wraps off a new concept car; and we slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Lamborghini's looking to the future with a new partnership with MIT, and the fruits of that partnership so far are in the form of the Terzo Millenio concept car. It's the first solid step toward a future all-electric supercar from Lamborghini.

We slid behind the wheel of the new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2. The return of the "Widowmaker" stole the Nürburgring lap record crown from the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, and it's a fire breather on the track.

Set to be unveiled on Sunday, November 11, the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 received an early Internet debut courtesy of a leaked Car and Driver magazine cover. The cover revealed the design of the new Corvette ZR1, along with the fact that it will have 750 horsepower.

We lived with the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for a week and found out what it's like on a day-to-day basis. From laughable fuel economy to its launch control party trick, the Trackhawk isn't an SUV to be trifled with.

Ford is preparing to launch the new 2018 Expedition SUV and we took it for a spin. The verdict? It's finally able to compete head-to-head with the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon twins.