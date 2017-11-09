Lamborghini teases the Urus playing in the sand in Sabbia mode

Follow Joel Add to circle



Lamborghini's preparing to unveil its new SUV, the Urus, to the world. Before that happens, the Italian exotic brand feels the need to build the excitement level, as if a new Lamborghini SUV isn't exciting enough. In its latest teaser video we get a glimpse of the Urus playing in, and jumping over, sand dunes while kicking up huge rooster tails.

The desert location is appropriate as the Urus will almost certainly sell like ice cream to a fat, sweaty kid on a hot summer day in the oil-rich part of the world.

Lamborghini Urus Sabbia mode teaser Enlarge Photo

The video highlights the Urus' Sabbia mode, which is Italian for sand. Other modes are shown in the video, though not used, including Lambo's typical Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes, as well as two other new settings: Terra and Neve.

Terra is the Latin word for Earth, so it's land mode, while Neve is snow mode.

As a refresher, the Urus is Lamborghini's second SUV, the first being the amazing LM002 of 1986-1992, and it was previewed way back in 2012 as a concept.

With four-wheel steering, a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with approximately 650 horsepower, and all-wheel drive, the Urus promises performance on road and, as this video clearly shows, off.

Lamborghini research and development chief Maurizio Reggiani told Motor Authority the Urus will hit 187 mph. Why? Because it's a Lamborghini. The brand also intends to set the fastest Nürburgring lap time for an SUV. Sorry, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Lamborghini will pull the wraps off the Urus on December 4. Until then, stay tuned for what is sure to be a continuous drip of teasers and information.

