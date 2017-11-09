Lamborghini teases the Urus playing in the sand in Sabbia mode

Nov 9, 2017
Follow Joel

Lamborghini's preparing to unveil its new SUV, the Urus, to the world. Before that happens, the Italian exotic brand feels the need to build the excitement level, as if a new Lamborghini SUV isn't exciting enough. In its latest teaser video we get a glimpse of the Urus playing in, and jumping over, sand dunes while kicking up huge rooster tails.

The desert location is appropriate as the Urus will almost certainly sell like ice cream to a fat, sweaty kid on a hot summer day in the oil-rich part of the world.

Lamborghini Urus Sabbia mode teaser

Lamborghini Urus Sabbia mode teaser

Enlarge Photo

The video highlights the Urus' Sabbia mode, which is Italian for sand. Other modes are shown in the video, though not used, including Lambo's typical Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes, as well as two other new settings: Terra and Neve.

Terra is the Latin word for Earth, so it's land mode, while Neve is snow mode.

As a refresher, the Urus is Lamborghini's second SUV, the first being the amazing LM002 of 1986-1992, and it was previewed way back in 2012 as a concept.

With four-wheel steering, a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with approximately 650 horsepower, and all-wheel drive, the Urus promises performance on road and, as this video clearly shows, off.

Lamborghini research and development chief Maurizio Reggiani told Motor Authority the Urus will hit 187 mph. Why? Because it's a Lamborghini. The brand also intends to set the fastest Nürburgring lap time for an SUV. Sorry, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Lamborghini will pull the wraps off the Urus on December 4. Until then, stay tuned for what is sure to be a continuous drip of teasers and information.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots and video 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots and video
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video
8 things we learned living with the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 8 things we learned living with the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
2018 Jeep Wrangler first look 2018 Jeep Wrangler first look
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.