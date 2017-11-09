Ford and Zotye will sell electric cars in China under new brand

Nov 9, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Establishment of electric car joint venture between Ford and Zotye on November 8, 2017

Establishment of electric car joint venture between Ford and Zotye on November 8, 2017

Enlarge Photo

Ford shied away from partnerships under former CEO Mark Fields, but that’s all out the door under new CEO Jim Hackett. And he’s gotten to work fast since taking up the reins in May. In that time we’ve seen Ford link up with Mahindra in India, with Lyft in North America, and now with Zotye in China.

Zotye sells cars in China under an eponymous brand and is most (in)famous for the T700 Porsche Macan clone. With Ford, Zotye plans to introduce a range of affordable electric cars to be sold under a new brand.

Ford and Zotye on Wednesday established a 50:50 joint venture that will develop and manufacture electric cars for the brand. The two automakers are injecting $756 million to establish the joint venture.

The joint venture will handle production at a new plant to be constructed China’s Zhejiang Province, pending approval from regulators. It will also be responsible for designing, marketing and distributing the new brand's cars across China. It will also look to offer new mobility services as demand in this area grows.

For Ford, the move is in line with its vision for a more sustainable automotive industry, especially since China has embraced electrified vehicles, known locally as New Energy Vehicles, or NEVs for short. Sales of NEVs in China are expected to hit six million units by 2025. Two thirds of these are expected to be pure electrics and the rest mostly plug-in hybrids.

Ford is also investing heavily in electrified vehicles back in North America. Recall, the automaker intends to introduce 13 by 2020, including a Mustang Hybrid and an electric SUV with 300 miles of range.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

8 things we learned living with the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 8 things we learned living with the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video
2018 Jeep Wrangler first look 2018 Jeep Wrangler first look
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots and video 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.