BMW electric car to debut at 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

BMW has confirmed its lineup for this month’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, and among the various production models and concepts on display will be a new electric car.

Automakers often refer to hybrids as electric cars, so that could mean the mystery car is the new i8 Roadster which is tipped to be debuting in L.A. The i8 Roadster is the long-awaited open-top version of the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car which incidentally is receiving updates to coincide with the arrival of the i8 Roadster.

All BMW is willing to say about its new electric car for the L.A. Auto Show is that the unveiling will be a world premiere.

The BMW Group is committed to launching 25 electrified cars by 2025, 12 of which will be pure electrics. Among the first will be the i8 Roadster (plus the updated i8), an electric Mini Hardtop and an electric X3. There will also be more hybrid versions of core models.

Doors to the L.A. Auto Show open on November 29. BMW will also use the event for the world premiere of the recently revealed 2018 M3 CS, plus the North American debuts for recent introductions such as the 2018 M5 and i Vision Dynamics and X7 iPerformance concept cars.

