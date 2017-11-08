Porsche Classic wants to alarm your car





Tailor-made alarm systems will be available for all Porsche models Enlarge Photo

If you love your classic Porsche and would hate to lose it, the Stuttgart automaker’s classics division is developing a GPS-assisted anti-theft system specially tailored for all models, from early 356s and 911s to such exotics as the Carrera GT.

At first, the Porsche Classic Vehicle Tracking System will be available only for European owners using a security network that covers the continent. Future systems that would operate in North America could be on the burner.

The alarm system issues warnings via smartphone if the car is stolen or the battery disconnected, and tracks the vehicle’s location so it can be recovered. It also has settings for allowing friends or technicians to drive the car, setting distance and speed parameters, and for storing route information, as well as other functions.

“In future, the new Porsche Classic Vehicle Tracking System will allow us to offer our customers anti-theft functionality that will trigger an alarm if someone tries to steal the vehicle,” Alexander Fabig, head of Porsche Classic, said in a news release. “In an ideal scenario, this intervention will stop the vehicle from disappearing right from the outset.”

The monitoring system uses an “autonomous sensor package that is integrated at concealed points on the vehicle,” according to the release. “This device communicates with a security network that covers the whole of Europe.”

Availability of the tracking system is expected during 2018, with installation performed exclusively by the Porsche Classic Partner or Porsche Centre.

This article, written by Bob Golfen, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.