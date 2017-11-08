Production version of Devel Sixteen could appear at Dubai motor show





Devel Sixteen at Dubai Motor Show Enlarge Photo

It's been four years since the Devel Sixteen caused a ruckus at the Dubai motor show, but the company has so far failed to show a working prototype of the car. That may change soon. Road & Track reported on Wednesday that the Devel Sixteen may show up at the 2017 Dubai motor show complete and ready to rock the hypercar world.

In case you missed it, the hypercar's (unverified) claims to fame include 5,000 horsepower from a quad-turbocharged V-16 engine and a 348 mph top speed. As far as we know, the engine does exist, but the entire car does not. Video surfaced of the Sixteen's 12.3-liter V-16 quad-turbo engine and it showed the engine max out at 5,007 hp.

Now, the report says Devel has partnered with Manifattura Automobili Torino, an Italian motorsports and manufacturing firm, to bring the Sixteen to production.

Notably, MAT built the bonkers Glickenhaus SCG003 supercars for the street and track, so it certainly has experience. In its track-only form, the SCG003C lapped the Green Hell in just 6:33 seconds.

Devel faces a stiff supercar segment all vying for glory. Hennessey recently revealed the Venom F5, which it hopes will go 301 mph when it gets around to building a working vehicle. Koenigsegg and its mad team recently set a new top-speed record of 277.9 mph in the Agera RS. And let's not forget Bugatti, which certainly isn't finished with its Chiron supercar.

Will we see a production version of the Devel Sixteen in Dubai? We'll find out on November 14.