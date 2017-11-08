2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 leaks and it will boast 750 hp





2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 leaked on magazine cover Enlarge Photo

Welcome back, Corvette ZR1. Ahead of a proper public debut, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 found its way to the internet, thanks to a leaked image published by Corvette Blogger on Wednesday. Aside from this first photo showing the ZR1 in all its aerodynamic glory, we also know how much power it will make: 750 horsepower.

The image comes from the December issue of Car and Driver with the Corvette ZR1 placed front and center on the magazine's cover. The 750-horsepower figure comes from the call-out above the picture. Unfortunately, other details from the cover story weren't included with the magazine cover's leak. All we know is the horsepower figure for an unspecified engine. Said engine could be a new LT5 V-8, which could move to a DOHC design instead of Chevy's traditional pushrod layout. Plenty of leaked information signals the LT5 V-8 engine's return. Thus far, however, we can't say for sure what resides under the ZR1's hood, which features a prominent power bulge.

The photo reveals all the typical Corvette ZR1 cues we've seen over months of spy shots, including the 5-spoke wheels, large air inlets at the front complete with a prominent splitter, and a massive wing at the rear. According to the source, Chevrolet calls the exterior color "Sebring Orange Tintcoat," which contrasts with what appears to be a blacked-out (possibly carbon-fiber) roof.

Corvette Blogger also reports the car will most likely make its debut on Sunday, November 12, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Chevrolet reportedly issued invitations for a special celebratory event to mark the Corvette's 65th birthday, and may we say, 65 years never looked so good. Stay tuned as this story unfolds and we learn additional information.